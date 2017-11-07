President Trump Optimistic On North Korea: 'We're Making A Lot of Progress'
President Donald Trump showed signs of optimism during his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In --projecting that the rising tensions with North Korea could be abated peacefully and without military force...and without using his usual 'Rocket Man' rhetoric. Veuer's Chandra Lanier has the story.
WKYC 9:13 AM. EST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carly Crash Story
-
11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017
-
More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy
-
Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended
-
LEGO convention comes to Cleveland
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
More Stories
-
Election day: Everything you need to knowNov. 6, 2017, 9:58 a.m.
-
Election 2017: What is Ohio Issue 2?Oct. 9, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
-
Election 2017: What is Ohio Issue 1, aka Marsy's Law?Oct. 9, 2017, 4:55 p.m.