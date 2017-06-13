Report: Foreign Leaders Instructed to Praise Trump on Election Win During Overseas Trip
As President Donald Trump embarks on his first foreign trip, the world leaders he will be meeting are getting a list of tips on how to interact with Trump. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WKYC 5:35 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Controversy surrounds Netflix show '13 Reasons Why'
-
Police catch three in KeyBank robbery, chase
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for April 25, 2017
-
CLE Bomb Squad called in for live grenade
-
Officers in Tamir Rice case give testimonies
-
LuLuRoe issues refunds for defective leggings
-
Environmental groups file suit against EPA for clean water
-
Surveillance video shows Stephens chase in Erie, PA
-
Local college student to compete in American Ninja Warrior
-
Donovan Live! 1st Segment: 77 seconds at 7, McConaughey in CLE
More Stories
-
Kent State University football player dies after…Jun 13, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Not AS hot todayFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Stepfather of George Brinkman speaksJun 13, 2017, 9:53 p.m.