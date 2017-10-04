Report: Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. Were Almost Indicted For Fraud
A report has come out about Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr saying before they had the eyes of the nation watching their every move, it seems they were almost indicted for real estate fraud. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WKYC 10:48 AM. EDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carly Crash Story
-
11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017
-
More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy
-
Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended
-
LEGO convention comes to Cleveland
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
More Stories
-
Kenston Middle School evacuated againOct. 4, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
-
Suspect in custody after active shooter situation in NortonOct. 3, 2017, 8:22 p.m.
-
Photos show inside Las Vegas killer's hotel roomOct. 4, 2017, 6:42 a.m.