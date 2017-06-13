Report: Jared Kushner Has Retained Nearly 90 Percent of His Real Estate Holdings
According to the Washington Post, Jared Kushner has sold his interests in oil and healthcare companies, but retained 90% of his real estate holdings. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WKYC 4:21 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
