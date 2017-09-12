Report: Russia Used Facebook Events to Organize Anti-Immigrant Rallies in the U.S.
Russian operatives using false identities created and shared political protest Facebook events during the lead up to the 2016 election, according to a Daily Beast report. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WKYC 11:44 AM. EDT September 12, 2017
