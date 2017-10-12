Republican Senator Asks If Trump Is Backtracking on Presidential Oath
Republican Senator Ben Sasse is asking whether or not President Trump is backtracking on the oath he took when he was sworn into office. Veuer's Natasha Abellard (@Natasha Abellard) has the story.
WKYC 10:41 AM. EDT October 12, 2017
