Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Considering Closing U.S. Embassy in Havana After Sonic Attacks
Mysterious sounds many are calling sonic attacks at the U.S. Embassy in Havana reportedly cause hearing and memory loss. The state department says the latest incident was last month and is apart of an ongoing investigation.
WKYC 6:16 PM. EDT September 17, 2017
