Suan Juan Mayor Critical of Trump Plans to Attend President's Hurricane Briefing
With President Trump set to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday -- after it was struck by two hurricanes -- San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz plans to attend a briefing with the U.S. president. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WKYC 8:54 AM. EDT October 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carly Crash Story
-
11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017
-
More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy
-
Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended
-
LEGO convention comes to Cleveland
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 killed, over 500…Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
Survivors return home to Cleveland after Las Vegas shootingOct. 2, 2017, 11:14 p.m.
-
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame pays tribute to Tom PettyOct. 3, 2017, 7:01 a.m.