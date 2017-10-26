This Country Now Has More Billionaires Than the U.S.
If you're looking to build wealth, you may consider moving to China, where, according to the Union Bank of Switzerland, one billionaire is created every three weeks. That puts Asia ahead of the United States for the first time.
WKYC 11:43 AM. EDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carly Crash Story
-
11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017
-
More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy
-
Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended
-
LEGO convention comes to Cleveland
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
More Stories
-
Authorities searching near Pittsburgh for suspected…Oct 26, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
10-year-old boy leads police on 100 mph chaseOct 26, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
Great Lakes Brewing Company taps Christmas AleOct 26, 2017, 8:21 a.m.