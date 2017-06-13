Train Stabbing Suspect Reportedly Shared White Supremacist Posts on Facebook
Jeremy Joseph Christian is accused of stabbing three men, killing two of them. In the past, the suspect had reportedly expressed white supremacist views on Facebook. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WKYC 12:26 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Controversy surrounds Netflix show '13 Reasons Why'
-
Police catch three in KeyBank robbery, chase
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for April 25, 2017
-
CLE Bomb Squad called in for live grenade
-
Officers in Tamir Rice case give testimonies
-
LuLuRoe issues refunds for defective leggings
-
Environmental groups file suit against EPA for clean water
-
Surveillance video shows Stephens chase in Erie, PA
-
Local college student to compete in American Ninja Warrior
-
Donovan Live! 1st Segment: 77 seconds at 7, McConaughey in CLE
More Stories
-
Kent State University football player dies after…Jun 13, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
-
Investigator | Sordid accusations preceded major's…Jun 13, 2017, 4:50 p.m.
-
FORECAST | The heat, humidity continuesFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.