Trump Campaign Reportedly Hands Over Documents to Robert Mueller in Russia Probe
For the very first time, staffers from the president's election campaign are reportedly providing documents to Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Trump Russia investigation. Aaron Dickens reports.
WKYC 2:46 PM. EDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Top Tech Deal Today - The Deal Guy
-
Puppies from Petland causing outbreak of bacterial virus in humans
-
'Food stamp millionaire' goes on trial in Geauga County
-
Criticisms mount over Equifax's handling of the massive data breach
-
Morning weather forecast for September 12, 2017
-
Mayoral Primary today in Cleveland - Maureen Kyle
-
What you can do if you were hit in Equifax data breach
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
Morning weather forecast for September 12, 2017
-
Missing PA toddler found in Ohio swimming pool
More Stories
-
Primary election day: Cleveland mayoral race heats upSep 12, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
-
Meet Cleveland's mayoral candidates ahead of…Sep 11, 2017, 2:04 p.m.
-
Bank robbed in North Canton; police searching for suspectSep 12, 2017, 1:22 p.m.