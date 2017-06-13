Trump Pitched Solar-Power Border Wall That Would 'Pay for Itself'

One of President Donald Trump's biggest campaign promises has yet to come to fruition. But Trump has a new idea for the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico that might help him keep his promise. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

WKYC 5:33 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

