Trump Says He Groped Melania in Public, Thinks Ivanka Looks Down on Him
President Trump thinks Ivanka looks down on him, that his germaphobia could be psychological, and admits that he's groped Melania in public before. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
WKYC 12:51 PM. EDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
-
This is what a Black Friday deal looks like - The Deal Guy
-
Morning weather forecast for September 25, 2017
-
Roger Waters calls out WKYC after Dance Academy pulls out of concert
-
How To Double Your Wi-Fi Speed - The Deal Guy
-
11pm weather forecast september 25 2017
-
How Trump impacted the NFL on Sunday
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
Dead Body in Parma
-
University Hospitals celebrates medical milestone with patients
More Stories
-
Opinion: A fascinating, disturbing, incredible…Sep 25, 2017, 8:59 a.m.
-
LeBron James on Donald Trump: 'The people run this…Sep 25, 2017, 1:49 p.m.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns address media after…Sep 25, 2017, 2:23 p.m.