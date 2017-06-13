Uber Offers Full Refunds To Customers In London After Price Surging During Terror Attack
After coming under fire from some pretty angry customers, Uber is refunding fares for trips near the London Bridge terror attack. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WKYC 6:09 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Controversy surrounds Netflix show '13 Reasons Why'
-
Police catch three in KeyBank robbery, chase
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for April 25, 2017
-
CLE Bomb Squad called in for live grenade
-
Officers in Tamir Rice case give testimonies
-
LuLuRoe issues refunds for defective leggings
-
Environmental groups file suit against EPA for clean water
-
Surveillance video shows Stephens chase in Erie, PA
-
Local college student to compete in American Ninja Warrior
-
Donovan Live! 1st Segment: 77 seconds at 7, McConaughey in CLE
More Stories
-
Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is…Jun 13, 2017, 4:25 a.m.
-
Man charged for Canton area murders; North Royalton…Jun 12, 2017, 11:55 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Toasty TuesdayFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.