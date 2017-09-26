Widow of Pat Tillman to Trump: Don't Politicize My Husband for NFL Feud

Pat Tillman's widow is saying President Trump's retweet of her husband as part of his feud with the NFL isn't helping. Veuer's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.

WKYC 8:22 AM. EDT September 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories