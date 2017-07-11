Are there 'Revenge Porn' laws in Ohio?

(Photo: Cyberbulling.org)

You may not have even known it had a name… revenge porn

Not until you saw it plastered all over social media, when Rob Kardashian started bashing his former fiancée Blac Chyna and shared explicit photos of her on Instagram.

Pictures so explicit we can't even show you.

38 states, along with Washington D.C., have revenge porn laws.

But Ohio isn't one of them.

Attorney Adam Vanho told WKYC Channel 3's Jasmine Monroe, "there may not be a law in place, but there are still consequences. The issue is you can still be civilly sued for releasing private intimate photos."

Vanho says there are bills pending in the Ohio legislation for revenge porn but there's not a lot of momentum behind it. That may change after the Kardashian case.

His best legal advice to prevent a Kardashian blowup? "Don't pose for the photos at all. Keep happy thoughts."

If you feel like you’ve been victimized by revenge porn there’s a website that's dedicated to help get you justice. Log on to https://www.cybercivilrights.org/ccri-crisis-helpline/

