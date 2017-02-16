Big Pokémon Go update brings new monsters to capture

(Photo: USA TODAY)

Fans of the mobile game Pokémon Go won't get close to catching them all any time soon.

Niantic Labs, the studio behind the hit game, and The Pokémon Company announced Wednesday a massive update expected to arrive this week introducing 80 more Pokémon to capture, as well as tweaks to how players snag them.

The 80 Pokémon were originally discovered in the Pokémon Gold and Silver released in 2000 for the Game Boy Color. They include creatures such as Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile.

The update will also offer new items to evolve Pokémon differently, as well as berries that can slow the creatures' movements or yield more candy, used to make Pokémon stronger.

"Today is a momentous occasion for our team here at Niantic which has been hard at work to deliver these additional Pokémon and build upon the encounter and capture mechanics for our passionate global community of trainers,” said Niantic CEO John Hanke in a statement.

The game launched last July and became a viral sensation. The augmented reality experience features pocket monsters players search for near their location using a GPS map. When players find a Pokémon, they capture the creature using their smartphone camera, offering the illusion players see Pokémon in the real world.

Pokémon Go sparked countless images on social media of players and the unusual places they discover Pokémon. The game raced to the top of app charts, breaking Apple's App Store for the most downloads during its first week.

