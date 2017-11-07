How to fix Apple's 'i' glitch with iOS 11 update

Nov. 7, 2017: A lot of iPhone users are seeing this weird "A and a question mark in a box" anytime they type the letter "i". It's a glitch in the iOS 11 update. Go to Settings>General>Keyboard>Text Replacement. Tap the plus sign in the upper right. Then t

WKYC 6:57 AM. EST November 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories