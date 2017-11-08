WKYC
How to fix the Apple ‘I' glitch: Step-by-step guide

The letter 'i' has become public enemy number one for gobs of iPhone users. Here's how to fix the iOS 11 glitch.

Ryan Haidet, WKYC 12:16 PM. EST November 08, 2017

The letter “I” has become public enemy number one for gobs of iPhone users.

After Apple released the new iOS 11 update, a glitch made the system absolutely mind numbing.

Here’s what happened… When trying to type the letter “i” users instead see the letter “a” and a question mark.

Painful. We know.

The fix is simple.

Go to settings > general > keyboard > text replacement. Tap the plus sign in the upper right corner. In the new window, type an upper-case "I" in the phrase box, and a lower-case "i" in the shortcut box.

Fixed!

Now, enjoy your letter “i.”

