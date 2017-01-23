Kent State students create phone cases that carry medication

KENT, OHIO - Some Kent State University students have created phone cases that do more than enhance your selfies.

Student entrepreneurs have invented prototypes for phone cases that hold medication, meaning it'll always be handy when you need it.

The cases can carry birth control pills and EpiPens in the event of an allergic reaction or if a woman needs to take her birth control pills at the same time every day. The students also hope to eventually create cases that carry asthma inhalers.

WKYC's Monica Robins has a preview of her story in the video above. See the full story on Channel 3 news tonight.

