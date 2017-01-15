Ohio student named to Forbes 30 under 30 for energy device

File photo.

MASON, Ohio (AP) - A southwest Ohio high school freshman has been named to Forbes Magazine's 30 under 30 list this year for her work in the energy field.



Fourteen-year-old Maanasa Mendu is reportedly the youngest person named to the list.



The Mason High School student was recognized for her work creating HARVEST.



It's described by the school district as an energy device that uses solar and wind power to capture energy in the form of wind, rain and sun and convert it to power.



Mendu says she got the idea after experiencing power outages during family trips to India.



She has been working on it since she was 11 and is now working to commercialize the device.

