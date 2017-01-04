People are going buck wild over 'demon' photo

A photo of what appears to be a demonic dark-winged angel is taking the Internet by storm.

On Sunday, Facebook user Richard Christianson posted a photo of what looks like an eerie figure standing in a dimly lit lawn.

“What the hell do you see in this picture for reals ??? Anybody,” Christianson said.

Apparently, people saw a lot in the photo, which has been shared over 80,000 times, and has over 9,000 comments.

While some said they believe the image may be an actual "demon," others blamed photoshop and the dark lighting.

In the comments section, Facebook user Danielle Holland said whoever took the picture should take it again when the sun is up.

"Take pic in daytime in same spot," Holland wrote.

Another person said the eerie figure could be the shadowy outline of a palm tree.

"It's a palm tree, if you look closely to the left in the first picture there's another one," Gabriella Swedin wrote in the comments section.

Whether someone actually opened the gates of Hell or if it’s photoshop we may never know.

What do you see?

USA TODAY NETWORK has reached out to Richard Christianson for comment.