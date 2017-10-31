REPORT | Twitter to expand character limit to 280 for all users

In this photo illustration, the logo for the Twitter social media network is projected onto a man on August 09, 2017 in London, England. (Photo: Leon Neal, 2017 Getty Images)

In September, Twitter expanded its character limit from 140 to 280 for a select number of users.

It appears that expansion will soon be growing.

According to POLITICO, the popular social media site will soon allow all users to use up to 280 characters in tweets, rather than the original 140. And while there's no known date yet for when the shift will occur, it's allegedly set to occur in "the very near future."

Per POLITICO's Playbook Power Briefing:

Good Tuesday afternoon. WE HEAR … -- TWITTER will up its character limit to 280 characters for everyone in the very near future. D.C. is beginning to buzz about it, as political operatives have caught wind of the change.

Twitter's decision to test out an increased character limit was fueled by a desire to let its users communicate clearer while also taking into account language barriers. In a September blog post explaining the move, the company wrote:

We want every person around the world to easily express themselves on Twitter, so we're doing something new: we're going to try out a longer limit, 280 characters, in languages impacted by cramming (which is all except Japanese, Chinese, and Korean).

Although the change was initially met with resistance by users, the slow rollout ultimately didn't seem to both many with Twitter's stock price even rising. Now it appears we will soon see what the social media experience will be like when not just some, but all users have 280 characters at their disposal.

