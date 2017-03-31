Robotics teams square off at Wolstein Center

(Photo: DeNatale, David)

CLEVELAND - There's hot competition at the Wolstein Center this weekend, but it's not on the court.

It's called the FIRST Robotics Competition, pitting dozens of high school teams against each other. They're all vying to be the best robotics squad around.

The Cleveland competition is the Buckeye Regional, where teams from Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia compete.

More than 1,500 high school students are in town for the event along with teachers, family members and even fans.

Competition will pick back up on Saturday. This weekend's winners earn a spot in the championships next month in Houston and St. Louis.

