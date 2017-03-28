WKYC
Close

Samsung Galaxy S8: First look

March 29, 2017: Here's a preview of what the new Samsung Galaxy S8 will feature.

WKYC 5:59 AM. EDT March 29, 2017

Samsung is set to unveil its new Galaxy S8 smartphone Wednesday.

The new phone is almost all screen because the traditional home button has been removed from the front.

This allows for a larger screen, but a physically smaller phone.

The S8 will come in two screen sizes: 5.8 inches or 6.2 inches.

It also features a voice assistant like Siri by the name of Bixby.

This is Samsung’s first major launch since the Galaxy Note 7 was recalled last year for battery fires.

Industry experts say the stakes are high for Wednesday’s new release.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories