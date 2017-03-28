Samsung Galaxy S8: First look

Samsung is set to unveil its new Galaxy S8 smartphone Wednesday.

The new phone is almost all screen because the traditional home button has been removed from the front.

This allows for a larger screen, but a physically smaller phone.

The S8 will come in two screen sizes: 5.8 inches or 6.2 inches.

It also features a voice assistant like Siri by the name of Bixby.

This is Samsung’s first major launch since the Galaxy Note 7 was recalled last year for battery fires.

Industry experts say the stakes are high for Wednesday’s new release.

