10 commercial satellites launched from California

WKYC 8:08 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIF. - Ten commercial Earth-imaging satellites have been launched into space from California.

An Orbital ATK Minotaur C rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Deployment was to occur about 12 minutes later during a communications blackout period. Confirmation of deployment was expected about an hour and a half after launch, according to the Orbital ATK webcast.

The six SkySat satellites and four miniature Dove satellites - each about the size of a loaf of bread - were bound for orbits 310 miles (500 kilometers) above the Earth to join dozens of other satellites that provide streams of data to San Francisco-based Planet Labs Inc.

The satellites are designed to gather medium- and high-resolution multispectral images of Earth for businesses, governments and non-governmental organizations.

© 2017 Associated Press


