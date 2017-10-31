10 commercial satellites launched from California

Orbital ATK’s seventh cargo delivery flight to the International Space Station launched at 11:11 a.m. EDT April 18, 2017, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. (Photo: NASA TV)

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIF. - Ten commercial Earth-imaging satellites have been launched into space from California.



An Orbital ATK Minotaur C rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday.



Deployment was to occur about 12 minutes later during a communications blackout period. Confirmation of deployment was expected about an hour and a half after launch, according to the Orbital ATK webcast.



The six SkySat satellites and four miniature Dove satellites - each about the size of a loaf of bread - were bound for orbits 310 miles (500 kilometers) above the Earth to join dozens of other satellites that provide streams of data to San Francisco-based Planet Labs Inc.



The satellites are designed to gather medium- and high-resolution multispectral images of Earth for businesses, governments and non-governmental organizations.

