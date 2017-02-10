6.5 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines on February 10, 2017.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - A strong earthquake of 6.5 magnitude shook the southern Philippines late Friday, but no major damage was immediately reported.



The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 10 kilometers (6 miles) north-northeast of Mabua in Mindanao. It was about 28 kilometers (17 miles) deep.



The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no ocean tsunami was expected.



The Philippines lies on the "Ring of Fire," the line of seismic faults surrounding the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.

