Earthquake shakes Panama with magnitude of 4.7 on February 20, 2017.

PANAMA CITY - A strongly felt earthquake has swayed skyscrapers in Panama's capital and caused the evacuation of some buildings.



The U.S. Geological Survey gives a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 for Monday afternoon's quake.



The shaking set off car alarms and local news media said the local subway system was halted.



There are no immediate reports of injuries.



The 2:35 p.m. (1935 GMT) quake was centered 6 miles (10 kilometers) deep about 51 miles (83 kilometers) south-southeast of Panama City in the Gulf of Panama.

---

