Earthquake swarm continues to rattle southeastern Idaho

Earthquake seismograph (Courtesy: Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

BOISE, IDAHO - More than 100 aftershocks have rattled southeastern Idaho since a 5.3 magnitude quake hit near the town of Soda Springs late last week, and experts say they could continue for another week or so.



The 5.3 quake was the second in the series, and it hit about 6 p.m. Saturday. There were no reports of injuries or damage, though officials say 17,000 people reported feeling the 5.3 quake from as far away as Salt Lake City, Utah.



Soda Springs resident JoAnna Ashley spent the weekend camping near the epicenter. She says her family eventually started giggling whenever an aftershock began rocking their camper.



U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist John Bellini says the aftershocks could continue for a few weeks. But they'll get smaller in size and frequency.

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press