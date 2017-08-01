Eclipse 2017: What You Need to Know

(Photo: WFMY News 2/TEGNA)

It’s a partial solar eclipse!

It’s happening on Monday; August 21, 2017 from 1pm to 4pm here in Northeast Ohio.

A solar eclipse is when the moon moves in between the earth and the sun, and casts a shadow on the earth.

It’s a celestial event that is visible on average once every 18 months somewhere on planet Earth. However, in a specific location, a total solar eclipse only happens once every approximately 400 years!

Millions of Americans will be able to see this spectacular event; however, it requires that you’re in the right place, at the right time, under right weather conditions with the right eyewear approved by the ISO.

Although the moon’s shadow will only be partially visible to us, you must absolutely, positively, no-questions-asked, use a dark optical filter for maximum eye protection, or you could do some serious damage to your eyes!

