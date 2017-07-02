State clears way for plugging of well linked to earthquakes

Earthquake (Photo: The Associated Press)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - The state of Ohio has issued a permit to plug and abandon a wastewater injection well shut down after a series of earthquakes.



The Vindicator (http://bit.ly/2t5zpY2 ) reports that North Star Disposal Services has received permission to plug and abandon the Northstar I injection well that was blamed for the 4.0 earthquake in the Youngstown area Dec. 31, 2011, and other smaller quakes.



North Star Disposal has until June 6, 2019, to plug the well.



The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recently released a copy of the permit, which was dated June 6 and gives the owner permission to cement the well at various locations across its 9,192 feet of depth.



ODNR spokesman Steve Irwin said once a well is plugged and abandoned, it is unlikely to return to use.

© 2017 Associated Press