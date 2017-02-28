Three ways to keep wild animals away from your property

They typically roam at night in search of food.

For coyotes, your small animals often foot the bill.

Several animals have been attacked and survived, others not so lucky.

The reports come from all over the region.

The Ohio department of National Resources say coyotes are more common that people think.

Coyotes can be found in all 88 counties, in both urban and rural areas.

So what can you do to keep them off your property and more importantly keep your animals safe?

Remove all garbage and pet food from you property before nightfall and clean up around your grill if you have one. Keep small dogs and cats inside during night hours. If you do see a coyote, remember they are more afraid of you than you think. You can clap your hands, shout, and make loud noises to scare them off.

Coyotes can be a nuisance, or worse a threat to your animals.However, by taking the proper precautions you can keep your pets safe.

