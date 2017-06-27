Geologists lower threat level for Alaska volcano

Photo of Bogoslof Island, June 11, 2017. Photo taken from an Alaska Airlines jet enroute to Adak, by Cyrus Read, USGS/AVO.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - The Latest on the eruption of an Alaska volcano (all times local):



4 p.m.



The Alaska Volcano Observatory says seismic activity at an Aleutians Island volcano has diminished.



Bogoslof Volcano about 850 miles (1,400 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage erupted at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday and sent an ash cloud to 30,000 feet (9,100 meters).



The eruption lasted 14 minutes.



The observatory says no further ash emissions have occurred and seismicity remains low at Bogoslof.



The observatory lowered the aviation alert code from "warning" to "watch" late Tuesday afternoon.



Bogoslof has erupted periodically since mid-December. The observatory says more eruptions producing ash could occur at any time.



Ash clouds above 20,000 feet (6,100 meters) can harm engines of airliners flying between Asia and North America.



___



7:50 a.m.



