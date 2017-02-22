In the Sky | New earth-like planets discovered

CLEVELAND - CSU research astronomer Jay Reynolds talks about Wednesday's big NASA announcement about the discovery of 7 new earth-like planets that have scientists intrigued in a special edition of "In the Sky."
Feel free to Tweet Jay @reynoldsastro or contact him via email at ReynoldsAstro [at] gmail.com with your questions or comments.
