In the Sky | New earth-like planets discovered

CLEVELAND - CSU research astronomer Jay Reynolds talks about Wednesday's big NASA announcement about the discovery of 7 new earth-like planets that have scientists intrigued in a special edition of "In the Sky."

In The Sky.

