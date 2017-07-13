WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 28 weather alerts
Close

Jupiter's Giant Red Spot: Juno's photos offer a spectacular close-up

Susan Miller , USA TODAY , WKYC 6:30 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

USA Today


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories