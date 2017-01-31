SANTA CRUZ, BOLIVIA - Locusts have invaded the southern Bolivian province of Santa Cruz, damaging many acres of corn and sorghum crops, as well as pasture for cattle.

Tuesday afternoon local authorities said they were prepared to fight off the pests as the locust's destructive power stems from its ability to move in swarms, eating whatever vegetation it finds in its path.

An aggressive attack of locusts started last week in the area of Yatirenda, in the municipality of Cabezas, located to the south of the capital of Santa Cruz, local media reported.

Bolivia's national service of agricultural health and food safety (Senasag) and the eastern agricultural chamber (CAO) told local media it was possible to slow the progress of these pests to other producing areas.

The affected areas have already been heavily fumigated, with good results, authorities added.

Authorities asked producers to remain vigilant and inform authorities about the onslaught of new pest attacks.

According to CAO data, the last locusts invasion took place 25 years ago in the productive areas of Santa Cruz.

---

RTV