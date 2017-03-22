Magnitude 4.0 quake, 2 smaller temblors rattle Oklahoma

Earthquake (Photo: The Associated Press)

STROUD, OKLA. - The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.0 earthquake and two smaller temblors have struck Oklahoma.



The larger quake was recorded Wednesday near Stroud, located about 60 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. Two smaller quakes were also recorded. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Fairview and a magnitude 2.5 temblor hit near Mooreland.



No injuries or damage are reported and geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.



Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.



Regulators have directed oil and natural gas producers to close some disposal wells or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.

© 2017 Associated Press