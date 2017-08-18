NASA launches last of its longtime tracking satellites

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 8:29 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. The rocket is carrying NASA's TDRS-M communications satellite. (Photo: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY)

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. - NASA has launched the last of its longtime tracking and communication satellites.



The end of the era came with Friday morning's liftoff of TDRS-M (T-driss-M), the 13th satellite that's part of the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite network.



An unmanned Atlas V rocket provided the lift from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

NASA has been launching TDRS satellites since 1983. The 22,300-mile-high constellation links ground controllers with the International Space Station, the Hubble Space Telescope and other low-orbiting craft.



This newest satellite cost $408 million. The price tag jumps to $540 million with the rocket.



The flight was delayed two weeks after a crane hit one of the satellite's antennas last month. Satellite maker Boeing replaced the damaged antenna and took corrective action to prevent future accidents. Worker error was blamed.

