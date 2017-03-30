SpaceX launches its first recycled rocket in historic leap

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Photo: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY)

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. - SpaceX has launched its first recycled rocket.



It's the biggest leap yet in the company's bid to drive down costs and speed up flights.





The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center Thursday evening on the historic reflight. It's the first time SpaceX founder Elon Musk has tried to fly a salvaged booster. The first stage landed on an ocean platform almost a year ago after a launch for NASA.



SpaceX refurbished and tested the booster, which still has its original engines. The booster will aim for another sea landing once it hoists a broadcasting satellite for the SES (S-E-S) company of Luxembourg.



Longtime customer SES is getting a discount for agreeing to use a recycled rocket, but won't say how much.

---

Get more earth & space news on wkyc.com at http://www.wkyc.com/weather/space-science

© 2017 Associated Press