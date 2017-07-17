Tsunami advisory in western Pacific after Russia 7.4 quake

Earthquake seismograph (Courtesy: Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - A strong earthquake on the Russian side of the Bering Sea prompted a tsunami advisory for parts of the Pacific, including Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands and Russia.



The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, says there was no immediate threat to the North American west coast from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.



Officials at the warning center said waves could reach up to 3 feet (0.91 meters) above the tide level. Waves later Monday were reported 6 inches above tide at sparsely populated Shemya, Alaska, site of a remote Air Force station in the extreme western Aleutians.



The quake was initially measured at magnitude 7.4 when it struck just after 3:30 p.m. AKDT in the Komandorskiye Ostrova region of Russian, roughly 1,400 miles (2,253 kilometers) east of Anchorage .

