With focus on Mars mission, lawmakers discuss future of Space Station

The SpaceX Dragon capsule seen after its arrival at the International Space Station on April 10, 2016, two days after its launch from Cape Canaveral. (Photo: NASA)

WASHINGTON - First launched nearly 20 years ago, the International Space Station has served as an orbiting laboratory, an observation platform and a gleaming testament to international cooperation.

But in a time of limited budgets and grander ambitions, the aging outpost that spans the length of a football field is facing key questions about its future: How much longer is the U.S. willing to spend between $3 billion and $4 billion annually to maintain operations? Will other partners step in? Is it approaching the end of its usefulness?

There’s no immediate rush for answers since Congress two years ago extended ISS operations until 2024. But the clock is ticking: the NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017 President Trump signed Tuesday requires the agency begin charting the space station’s future beyond 2024.

Count Rep. Brian Babin, the Texas Republican who chairs a key House Science, Space and Technology subcommittee, among those who think NASA’s long-term sponsorship of the space station could hamper the nation’s ultimate goal of sending astronauts to Mars.

“We ought to be aware that remaining on the ISS will come at a cost (beyond 2024),” he said during a hearing Wednesday. “That cost means trade-offs with other NASA priorities. What opportunities will we miss if we maintain the status quo? ... The longer we operate the ISS, the longer it will take to get to Mars.”

Babin referred to a NASA Inspector General report in 2014 that projects rising maintenance costs, including the risk of insufficient power generation due in part to faster than expected degradation of its solar arrays and the difficulty of transporting large replacement parts to the station.

Talk of abandoning, or even handing over, operations of the ISS to another entity might sound like space-age heresy given the myriad achievements over two decades that include vaccine development, water purification advances, three-D printer technology, and the study of how living in space affects humans. The latter research is considered crucial for planning a months-long mission to Mars.

Keeping the space station operational is “critical” to the continued maturity of the commercial space industry, said Eric Stallmer, president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, which advocates extending U.S. commitment through at least 2028.

“We would lose our outpost in space,” he told lawmakers.

William Gerstenmaier, associate NASA Administrator for Human Exploration and Operations, said it’s unlikely the agency would recommend moving on from the ISS any time soon given the important discoveries it continues to unearth as a lab for the deep-space missions to follow.

The damaging effect long-term exposure in Low-Earth Orbit has on human vision, for example, was a fairly recent discovery, he said.

But he also said NASA’s predominant role should eventually be a focus on deep space that includes a “smooth hand-off” from the current situation.

Even as they discussed the future of the space lab, lawmakers kept marveling at the record of a $67 billion, 925,000-pound facility that took 12 years to build: 37 space shuttle flights; 197 spacewalks; 225 visitors from 18 countries.

And it served as a beacon of international cooperation between its five landlords: the U.S., Russia, Japan, Canada and Europe.

Rep. Dana Rohrbacher, R-Calif, recalled how he voted for the program even as some in Congress were skeptical.

“There were many promises that cancer would be cured. While I never did buy that, I hoped it would be true,” he said Wednesday. “But I do think we can say that when we write the our history of what was accomplished the last century, the space station will be on the list.”

USA TODAY