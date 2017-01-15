Technology offers hospice residents a sense of closure

(Photo: Cotton, Kierra)

A local drone company, Drone-werx, has partnered with Western Reserve Hospice, to bring virtual flights to hospice patients and their families.

This technology is helping families find closure, through difficult times.

WKYC took a behind the scences look at one of the flights.

The virtual flight was for a woman who worked in downtown Cleveland her whole life, but hasn't been downtown in decades, and wanted to see the city's rebirth for herself.

The virtual flight was accompanied by a personal tour guide.

Cleveland is the first city to try this tech-forward program.

