Technology offers hospice residents a sense of closure

Tech creates memories for hospice families

WKYC 6:58 PM. EST January 15, 2017

A local drone company, Drone-werx, has partnered with Western Reserve Hospice, to bring virtual flights to hospice patients and their families.

This technology is helping families find closure, through difficult times.

WKYC took a behind the scences look at one of the flights.

The virtual flight was for a woman who worked in downtown Cleveland her whole life, but hasn't been downtown in decades, and wanted to see the city's rebirth for herself.

The virtual flight was accompanied by a personal tour guide.
 
Cleveland is the first city to try this tech-forward program.

