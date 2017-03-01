Uber CEO apologizes after rant caught on tape

(Photo: NBC News)

The CEO of Uber is apologizing after a tirade with a driver recently, all caught on tape.

In the aftermath of the reveal of the argument between Kalanick and one of his drivers over fares, the Uber CEO issued an apology.

It read, "This is the first time I've been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it."

This comes just a month after a former Uber software engineer wrote a blog post claiming when she complained to human resources about a manager propositioning her, she was told he wouldnt be punished because he was a high performer.

And on top of those two issues, several hundred thousand took part in the "Delete Uber" movemement. People removed the app because Uber didnt particiapte in the taxi strike protesting the President's Muslim ban.

Travis Kalanick, by the way, has withdrawn from the President's Economic Council.

The driver, Fawzi Kamel, still works for Uber.

