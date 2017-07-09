Uber driver drops fare for stranded couple looking to elope

Uber is a ride-sharing service that allows you to order a ride from your location straight from the app.

BEAR, Del. (AP) - A Philadelphia couple eloped with an assist from a sentimental Uber driver who provided a free ride after learning his fares were getting married.



The News Journal in Wilmington reports (http://delonline.us/2uDg0fW ) that driver David Scullion II of Bear, Delaware, picked up the stranded couple Friday on southbound Interstate 95 after they had a flat tire.



When he learned they were eloping, Scullion offered to drop the fare if he could serve as a witness.



The trio made it to the court clerk in Cecil County, Maryland, just in time.



Scullion also helped the couple repair the flat and jump-started their car after they had left the lights running in a panic.



Scullion told the paper he felt compelled as a hopeless romantic to turn off the fare meter.

