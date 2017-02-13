VERIFY | Cellular plans are not all created equal

(Photo: Verizon)

The music from their commercial may be 2001, but Verizon just entered 2017, joining the rest of the cellular world with unlimited text, talk and data for its customers.

But not all unlimited plans are the same.

Just on a cost basis, Sprint is the least expensive at $50 a month, if you sign up for Auto Pay. And with all the carriers, the price goes down if you add more lines to the plan.

But the best price...is not necessarily the best deal

I mean, if you don't have good service, are you getting what you pay for?

According to the just released “State of Mobile Networks: USA” report by Open Signal, Verizon has the best coverage, with customers receiving their full 4G coverage 86% of the time. Sprint came in last with 70%

In terms of download speeds, Verizon and T-Mobile were statistically tied, with Sprint in last place once again.

Now, what if you watch a lot of videos? Well, if you want High Def, only Verizon and AT&T offer it as part of their plan. With T-Mobile you have to pay $3 a day, or $25 more a month….an extra $20 a month with Sprint.

Finally, there's the issue of tethering, which is when you turn you smartphone into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot and share your connection to other devices.

Only Verizon gives you up to 10 GB at full 4G speeds. With AT&T you're only allowed to connect your car to the network.

So in the big picture, Verizon may have been tardy for the party, but they certainly made a grand entrance.

So we'll say this is Verified.

We've provided you some more information on unlimited data plans below:

Response from Sprint to Open Signal’s State of Mobile Networks: USA Report

Regarding our network:

Sprint’s network is performing at best-ever levels and millions of customers are noticing and staying longer. At Sprint we find value in all of the various independent test methodologies and when viewed in totality they show similar results – that Sprint has the most improved network and the gap in performance between carriers is small. Customers no longer have to choose between a good network and one they can afford - at Sprint, they can have both. That’s why millions have switched to Sprint.



Also:

• Sprint’s overall network reliability continues to beat T-Mobile and perform within 1% of Verizon and AT&T, based on analysis of Nielsen drive test data.

• PC Magazine’s most current Fastest Mobile Networks report found that Sprint beat both T-Mobile and AT&T in average download speeds, and beat Verizon in reliability.

• Independent mobile analytics firm RootMetrics® awarded Sprint a company record 246 first-place (outright or shared) Metropolitan area RootScore® awards for reliability, speed, data, call, text, or overall network performance in the second half of 2016, including more call RootScore awards than Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile for the first time ever. Additionally, Sprint has received nearly 50 percent more total awards compared to its award tally in the prior testing period.



