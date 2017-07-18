Work at home jobs come with rewards, but also warnings

Archive image.

Apple’s latest recruitment video kind of makes you want to quit your job.

In it, people cheerfully talk to customers from the comfort of their homes, while finding time to go on runs, play the guitar even cuddle with their kids.

If it is something you have wanted to try, now may be the time.

This week, Apple announced it will be hiring home-based customer service representatives, targeting people who are “enamored by the way things operate.”

Could it be you?

Per pennyhoarder.com, qualifications include two years’ experience in technical troubleshooting, the availability to work between 7 a.m. and 10:30pm, and the ability to type at least 40 words per minute.

Not a fit?

Amazon and U-Haul also have similar customer service jobs.

But the Channel 3 Scam Squad has a warning about scammers.

“They are seizing on those headlines and trying to model a scam that looks very much like that to trick people,” said Cheryl Harris, Scam Squad.

Harris suggests applying directly on those companies’ websites and being realistic about what you will do.

“They’re not just going to say ‘Hey you’re hired, you know, just start waiting for phone calls,’” she said. “You’re going to have to do extensive training for them about what that job is about.”

Due to their popularity she said those employers would be unlikely to recruit, which could serve as a red flag if you find yourself being solicited.

© 2017 WKYC-TV