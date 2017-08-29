YouTube changes logo for first time ever: See the upgraded look

(Photo: AFP / Getty Images) (Photo: 2013 AFP)

LOS ANGELES -- No. 1 video site YouTube, in a move to keep viewers away from Facebook and other rivals, updated its mobile app Tuesday, with new tools aimed at making navigation easier.

And it's got a new logo.

The logo displaces the long-time TV image, the tube, with just a play button and name of the company.

The logo creates "a more flexible design that works better across a variety of devices, even on the tiniest screens," Neal Mohan, YouTube chief product officer, wrote in a blog post.

Additionally, the navigation tab in the app moves to the bottom of the screen, "so they're closer to your thumbs," said Mohan. YouTube also added Library and Account tabs that promise easier access to videos.

In a preview, YouTube says it's adding more gestures to get around the app as well. In the coming months, YouTube will introduce a feature that lets viewers jump between videos through hand swipes. (Swipe left to watch a previous video, and right to watch the next one.)

Long a popular feature on desktop devices, the ability to jack up the speed of videos is coming to the mobile app.

