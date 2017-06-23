5-vehicle crash closes I-90 in Westlake

(Photo: ODOT)

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Heads up!

A five-vehicle crash has sparked the closure of I-90 West between Columbia and Crocker roads in Westlake.

Authorities say there are multiple injuries as a result of the accident, but did not elaborate.

Drivers approaching that area can expect delays.

Authorities tell WKYC's traffic reporter Danielle Wiggins that the roadway will be closed until at least 8:15 a.m.

