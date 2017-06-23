5-vehicle crash closes I-90 in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Heads up!
A five-vehicle crash has sparked the closure of I-90 West between Columbia and Crocker roads in Westlake.
Authorities say there are multiple injuries as a result of the accident, but did not elaborate.
Drivers approaching that area can expect delays.
Authorities tell WKYC's traffic reporter Danielle Wiggins that the roadway will be closed until at least 8:15 a.m.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs