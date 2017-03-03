60+ minute delay on numerous highways into Cleveland: Photos

Image captured on I-77 North near I-480 at 8 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017.

Heads up!

Drivers are staring at brake lights with significant traffic troubles reported throughout Northeast Ohio.

Delays are more than one hour in several spots as of 8:45 a.m. Friday:

I-77 North between 21 and I-480

I-271 between Macedonia and Bedford Heights

71 North between the Turnpike and I-90

The road congestion is thanks to Mother Nature’s wintry attitude as lake effect snow has pounded portions of Northeast Ohio.

