60+ minute delay on numerous highways into Cleveland: Photos

WKYC 9:22 AM. EST March 03, 2017

Heads up!

Drivers are staring at brake lights with significant traffic troubles reported throughout Northeast Ohio.

Delays are more than one hour in several spots as of 8:45 a.m. Friday:

  • I-77 North between 21 and I-480
  • I-271 between Macedonia and Bedford Heights
  • 71 North between the Turnpike and I-90

The road congestion is thanks to Mother Nature’s wintry attitude as lake effect snow has pounded portions of Northeast Ohio.

