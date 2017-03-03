60+ minute delay on numerous highways into Cleveland: Photos

Heads up!
Drivers are staring at brake lights with significant traffic troubles reported throughout Northeast Ohio.
Delays are more than one hour in several spots as of 8:45 a.m. Friday:
- I-77 North between 21 and I-480
- I-271 between Macedonia and Bedford Heights
- 71 North between the Turnpike and I-90
The road congestion is thanks to Mother Nature’s wintry attitude as lake effect snow has pounded portions of Northeast Ohio.
