CLEVELAND -- All lanes of I-71 North are currently closed at I-90 due to a crash.

Cleveland police tell WKYC two people were hurt in the crash. Those injured include a 26-year-old man in critical condition and a 58-year-old man in serious condition.

The closure went into effect around 5:15 a.m. Thursday. The roadway remained closed as of 6:25 a.m.

Traffic is being exited at West 25th / Fulton and then re-entering I-71 North using an exit only lane.

The crash involved several vehicles, including a semi.

Additional details will be posted as they become available.

