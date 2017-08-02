CLEVELAND -- All lanes of I-71 North are currently closed at I-90 due to a crash.
Cleveland police tell WKYC two people were hurt in the crash. Those injured include a 26-year-old man in critical condition and a 58-year-old man in serious condition.
The closure went into effect around 5:15 a.m. Thursday. The roadway remained closed as of 6:25 a.m.
Traffic is being exited at West 25th / Fulton and then re-entering I-71 North using an exit only lane.
The crash involved several vehicles, including a semi.
Additional details will be posted as they become available.
